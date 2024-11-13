Residents, city hall clash over lead levels in Syracuse drinking water

Some Syracuse residents are calling on local officials to declare a state of emergency over the city's lead water levels, but city officials maintain that it's not necessary.

There have been conflicting reports over Syracuse water's lead levels after the Natural Resources Defense Council released a statement last month likening the city's lead levels to those of Flint, Michigan. An early 2024 sampling statement conducted by the city revealed lead levels above the EPA guidelines in 27 of 104 properties sampled. Protestors gathered outside city hall this week to call on the city to take immediate action. Kadashea Smith, with Families for Life Freedom, said it's a huge concern for families.

"To be compared to Flint, or for experts to be saying that we have higher levels than Flint, that's concerning," Smith said. "It kind of feels like it's being swept under the rug and we're being told 'Yeah it's bad, but it's not that bad.' But it's our children that are being affected by it or are attending school with other children who are affected by it."

Since the elevated levels were reported by the city, two city water department employees have been placed on administrative leave. City Hall reported some of the testing had been administered improperly by department employees which may have been the reason elevated levels were found. Syracuse's Chief Policy Officer Greg Loh said investigations continue.

"When properties were re-sampled following the proper protocols, the levels returned again, the levels are below the EPA action levels," Loh said. "That tells us that what occurred in the first half of the year was in fact outliers from what happened previously. And the explanation at this stage appears to be that those procedures weren't followed properly when the samples were taken which may explain those elevated levels. Those employees are now on leave and an investigation is going on."

Despite the calls for a declaration of a state of emergency, Loh said that won't happen.

"The data and the facts don't support the need for or the reality that a declaration of emergency exists," Loh said.

City officials are hosting a town hall-style committee meeting Thursday evening to address community questions and concerns regarding the lead water sampling.