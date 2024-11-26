Wash your hands: Experts say limiting exposure can keep kids healthy during the holidays

Keeping kids healthy through the holidays can be a challenge. There are ways families can try to limit viruses from crashing a holiday gathering.

Vaccinations top the list of ways to prevent illness according to to Upstate University Hospital Pediatrician Dr. Jana Shaw. She said right now is a good time for a flu shot in particular, because the virus hasn’t started circulating in Central New York yet.

"This would be a good time to really consider vaccination to protect everyone, children and adults, elderly from severe flu, because we haven't seen a lot of circulation yet," Shaw said. "So this might be a good time to get vaccinated so you're protected during holidays when people will be together.”

When it comes to a newborn, Shaw suggests taking extra steps to keep baby safe. Because their immune system is not developed, it’s more difficult for them to fight a virus. Shaw said limiting the number of people at gatherings, encouraging proper handwashing and mask wearing are good practices. As hard as it may be, don’t let people get really close to a newborn.

“We want snuggle with the baby, to cuddle the baby on their cheeks," Shaw said. "And so that's the best way actually to infect the baby because majority of those viruses are transmitted through close contact, through breathing and talking at the baby, and of course coughing. So if we can reduce that exposure, that will protect the baby as well."

Shaw said proper nutrition is also important to keep kids healthy over the holidays. She also advises families not to minimize the importance of a good sleep schedule.

"Sleeping is a really important to boost immune system and boost baby's protection," Shaw said. "Newborns dictate their own sleep, but with toddlers it can be a little bit more challenging. So try to stick to good sleeping schedule so your children's immune system functions at its best."