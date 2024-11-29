Ready for winter? Parts of the North Country to get 4-5 feet of snow

Winter arrives in a big way this weekend, with several feet of lake effect snow expected to fall across parts of the North Country. Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. Monday.

A band of intense lake effect snow has set up east of Lake Ontario as of Friday morning, with moderate to heavy snow falling from northern Oswego County to just north of the city of Watertown. The band will likely stay north of Oswego County for much of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. By Saturday morning, some areas, including the city of Watertown, could see 4-5 feet of snow.

The band of lake effect snow is expected to drift south into Oswego County late Sunday, with 4-6 inches possible in the heaviest snow bands by Monday morning.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, the state is sending additional snow plows and operators to the North Country to help with snow removal.

