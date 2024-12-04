Watertown bans camping on city property

Watertown lawmakers are passing new laws to address property storage and camping on city property.

A 4-1 vote passed two local laws in Monday's council meeting, although there was some debate over what the laws are aimed at. Watertown Mayor Sarah Pierce and city councilors listened as a handful of residents spoke during a public hearing prior to the vote. Many of the speakers, including Steph Russell, manager of one of Watertown's community meal programs, spoke in opposition of the proposals, arguing the city should invest more in helping the unhoused population, the population some think would be most impacted by the law.

"It's everybody's issue," Russell said. "We work together as a team and crap gets done, instead of just complaining. When we complain with each other it doesn't get done we just create more negativity. So what we do is we look at each other and say 'I'm not going to give you a handout, I'm going to give you a hand up,' and then we help each other."

Councilor Cliff Olney, who voted against the laws agreed.

"I think there are some solutions that we are missing," Olney said. "I think that we need to look at this much more carefully and comprehensively before we take the move."

City Councilor Lisa Ruggerio said it's not about the unhoused population, it's something that would impact all city residents.

"There's pros and cons to everything but this is not specifically for the homeless, I've had people ask me that," Ruggerio said. "This is anybody. Especially camping, we had people asking about camping for the eclipse. You've got to look at what's going to be in the best interest for the city."

The laws will ban camping on city property and obstructing sidewalks, streets, and other public spaces.