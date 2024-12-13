Syracuse council committee meeting highlights divide on Good Cause Eviction laws

Syracuse lawmakers are continuing to discuss what Good Cause Eviction legislation could do for city residents.

For tenant advocates and fans of Good Cause Eviction legislation, adopting the policy into law means protecting renters in the city and creating equity in property rentals. However, legislation skeptics say that passing the legislation could hurt small landlords and deter new housing investments. Syracuse Common Councilors are still trying to work out what the right choice is. During a joint committee meeting this week, some common councilors heard from both perspectives. Rob Rubenstein, tenant advocate and attorney with Hiscock Legal Aid, said Good Cause has one big impact when it comes to evictions.

"The good cause legislation does not affect any of the procedural aspects that are presently in place with how an eviction takes place within the state of New York. It simply adds essentially a reason as to why a landlord is bringing an eviction against the tenant."

But other legislative aspects like placing some limits on yearly rent increases have landlords' representatives and councilors like Pat Hogan questioning the move.

"I'm thinking about, why even buy a house in the city of Syracuse?" Hogan said. "Why should I put money in the city of Syracuse when I can get a house in Marcellus or Skaneateles, or, Clay or North Syracuse and not have to have another layer of regulations?"

As councilors continue to meet to discuss the legislation, so do some community boards. Concerns over the legislation were brought up by landlords and participants during the most recent Eastside Tomorrow's Neighborhoods Today meeting.

"Let's get data from the other cities who have done this and see what the effect really is, rather than guessing it," one participant said. "And I just think it would be a real shame, as a city of Syracuse itself is trying to improve its housing, trying to institute new policies for housing, to create something that's going to let some people, leave and take their money out to the suburbs."

Common Councilor at-large Rita Paniagua said the council is still working on finding a solution.

"We aim to look for a balance where everybody is taken care of," Paniagua said. "Even so we, you know, continue to have we'll continue to work on this."

The proposed legislation has been on the councilors' agendas since August of this year, Councilor Jimmy Monto has previously stated the proposal can stay on the agenda indefinitely.