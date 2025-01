Whether your stress manifests in your mind, body or behavior (or maybe all three) there are ways to find relief quickly. Clinical psychologist Jenny Taitz talks about some of the 75 evidence-based tips from her book Stress Resets: How to Soothe Your Body and Mind in Minutes. This episode originally published Jan. 15, 2024.

