Syracuse STEAM High School now accepting applications

The deadline for eighth graders interested in attending Syracuse's new STEAM High School is coming up at the end of the month.

Two-hundred and fifty students from across Onondaga, Cortland and Madison Counties will make up the first class to attend the STEAM High School this September. Students must submit their applications by Jan. 31. School Principal Daniel Straub said the students and parents that he's already spoken with are excited by the opportunities, like college credits and career pathways, the school offers.

"The collaborations we have, the history we have, we're very excited that we will generate this kind of workforce and training, Straub said. Families and students have responded positively to what's out there and what we are offering."

Students will have the option of nine different concentrations, or majors and minors, in everything from semiconductor microchip technology to the performing arts. Jody Manning, the executive director and planning principal said the concentrations are designed to fit career needs in the community.

"I think what really excites parents is that the concentrations were designed from a needs assessment," Manning said. "We literally showed what projected jobs that will be in central New York for each of those. So parents realize 'there will be a future for my child.'"

Students and parents can find applications for the STEAM high school online or by speaking with their school guidance counselor.