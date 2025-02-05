Advocates call on Schumer, Gillibrand to resist some federal directives

Advocates from across central New York are looking to Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to resist what they are calling "undemocratic" actions.

Dozens of people gathered outside Schumer and Gillibrand's downtown Syracuse offices , carrying signs saying things like "Americans Against Oligarchy" and "Defend the Constitution." The event, organized by the CNY Solidarity Coalition was held to call on the representatives to fight back against recent federal announcements like the proposed funding freeze. Rally attendee Pat Albaugh said she hopes to encourage resistance.

"We're here to augment and to encourage Senators Schumer and Gillibrand to keep fighting the good fight for us," Albaugh said. "They are doing a good job and we need them to not let up at all. We are so upset about what's going on in this country."

Albaugh said one of her main concerns is over social security and the Elon Musk led-Department of Government Efficiency which has recently sparked debates over the limits in presidential authority. David Driesen, Syracuse University law professor, says it is Schumer and Gillibrand's duty to protect their constituents and to resist the momentum presented by the executive branch.

"They need to resist this very seriously and they need to figure out how to explain this simply to the American people," Driesen said. "They cannot in any way cooperate in the peopling of government with incompetence and the firing of civil servants."

The Syracuse advocates joined others across the United States calling on state and federal leaders to push back against recent federal directives.