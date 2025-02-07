© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
City of Watertown revises flag policy

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:02 AM EST
The Watertown City Council meets Monday, October 21, 2024
Jason Smith
The Watertown City Council meets Monday, October 21, 2024

A controversial policy restricting flags flying at City Hall in Watertown is getting another look.

In a tight vote of 3-2, the Watertown City Council voted to revise its flag policy. Council member Robert Kimball came up with the new plan, calling last year’s decision “hasty.”

"This would allow us to go back to doing what we had been doing for years, which is to celebrate some of the heritage of the community and communities within Watertown that add significantly to the history and the life of the community,” Kimball said.

The initial policy, approved in May, 2024, would only allow the U.S. flag, the City of Watertown flag, a POW/MIA flag, and the Tree City USA flag to fly at City Hall.

Watertown was one of several New York state communities to enact new flag policies after the city of Boston lost a lawsuit for denying a request from Christian group to fly its flag at City Hall.

The new policy will allow the Watertown City Council to consider flag requests and vote on them. But Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce voted against the proposal and said she’s concerned.

"We are in such a climate of divisiveness right now with politics, with government, mainly on the national level, but I am concerned that picking and choosing who gets to fly flags and who doesn't is going to add to that divisiveness,” said Pierce.

She said she’s also worried the new policy will open the city up to potential legal challenges. Council member Ben Shoen also voted no.
Watertown city councilRegional NewsU.S. flagWatertown
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
