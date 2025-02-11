Schumer calls for answers as community health centers face uncertainty

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is criticizing the impact of President Donald Trump's funding freeze and the Elon Musk led Department of Government Efficiency as community health centers look for answers.

Schumer visited Syracuse's Community Health Center Monday to call for an explanation from the Department of Health and Human Services. He said the fallout from the Trump administration's funding freeze has caused mass confusion for small healthcare centers who have been left with funding delays and shuttered portals.

"We need answers as to what happened," Schumer said. "Why were these funds cut off? I don't think there's an explanation, other than helping the billionaires with their tax cuts, but why were they shut off?"

Schumer's concern turns to the expiration of the Community Healthcare Center's main federal funding program next month. He placed blame on Musk for tanking a bipartisan spending agreement last year.

"We need a commitment from everybody, Democrats and Republicans, not to listen to DOGE, not to listen to Elon Musk, but to fully fund our healthcare centers by March 14," Schumer said.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James joined attorneys general from 21 other states in suing the Trump Administration for attempting to block the funds. In a statement released by James' office, the attorney general said the moves were a threat to public health.

“This is yet another unlawful and reckless attempt by the Trump administration to undermine vital public institutions and harm the people who rely on them,” the statement said.

Schumer said he will continue to advocate and support legal action to restore funding to community healthcare centers completely.

