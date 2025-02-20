Gillibrand raises alarm about FAA cuts

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said prior to the recent layoffs at the Federal Aviation Administration, there were already concerns about aviation staffing. The senator said more than 90 percent of the country’s air traffic control facilities are understaffed, and now she said the Trump administration is saying goodbye to hundreds of FAA employees.

"Now, instead of addressing these concerning staffing shortages, President Trump and top FAA officials have reduced staffing even further, leaving airports without the personnel they need to help keep travelers safe and our skies secure,” Gillibrand said. “They are pouring fuel on a fire."

Gillibrand says nearly 40% of positions are unfilled at two facilities in the New York City area that direct air traffic. And she’s also concerned about upstate and central New York.

“We don’t have the same congestion in our other airports, but we need to maintain airport safety in every airport in the country, including upstate New York airports.”

Gillibrand sent a letter to new Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asking for clarification about how many workers lost their jobs, what their roles were, where they worked, and what plan the administration has to replace them.

The Trump administration said no air traffic controllers or safety personnel were laid off, but Gillibrand said other critical workers were fired.

"Safety inspectors, systems specialists, and maintenance mechanics are among the workers affected,” said Gillibrand. “And at least one of the employees fired worked for FAA's national defense program, which protects our air space from enemy drones, missiles, and aircrafts used as weapons."

As of Thursday, Gillibrand said she has not had a response to her letter.

