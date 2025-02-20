NYSDOT launches I-81 Connect app, links to project resources

The New York State Department of Transportation is looking for a new way to keep the public up to date on the I-81 Viaduct Project — the solution, a new mobile app.

I-81 Connect is a mobile app that gives people access to project outlines, maps and news all in one place. DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said it's something that makes the project plans more accessible.

"Bottom line is is that we are making things accessible to everybody," Dominguez said. "So if you physically can't come down to our outreach office, you've got everything right here on the app."

The app includes links to maps, provides traffic updates and outreach contacts as well as job application information. Dominguez is encouraging people to look into the jobs that are still available. She said the DOT is continuing to work on worker safety as the I-81 project continues and urges the public to follow posted speed limits in work zones.

"This is a transportation project and transportation projects are about safety, keeping people safe," Dominguez said. "We design infrastructure to keep people safe. And in return, we expect that the traveling public keeps our folks who work on these projects safe."

Dominguez said progress continues on the northern and southern interchanges and work on those contracts is expected to be completed by the end of this year.