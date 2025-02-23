© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital using new diagnostic tool to screen children for autism

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published February 23, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
The EarliPoint evaluation tool tracks eye movement in children to screen for autism.
Upstate Golisano Center for Special Needs
The EarliPoint evaluation tool tracks eye movement in children to screen for autism.

A new diagnostic tool is allowing Central New York physicians to more quickly determine if a young child has autism.

The tool is called EarliPoint Evaluation. It’s meant for children between 16 and 30 months old. The idea, according to Henry Roane, the head of the Golisano Center for Special Needs in Syracuse, is to let technology to closely follow the eyes of the child as they watch a video on an iPad-like device.

"Essentially what that does is correlate where the child's looking, or the eye tracking, as they call it," Roans said. "They correlate that with a database to suggest this is more or less similar to what a child with or without autism would be doing, and that's how the diagnosis is made."

Roane said this device can do in under 20 minutes what it takes a team of clinicians several hours to do. For the children, early diagnosis is very important.

"The earlier you can identify whether the child has a neuro-developmental disability like autism and you can get them into therapy to address things like language and socialization, then they're going to have better long-term outcomes," Roan said.

Upstate has ben using the device since the fall, and have diagnosed half the tested children with autism. The strategy was approved by the FDA in 2023.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
