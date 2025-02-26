Republican, Democratic party designations determined in Syracuse mayoral race

The race for Mayor of Syracuse is getting a bit clearer.

Republicans have chosen a City Hall veteran, Thomas Babilon, to run on the Republican ticket in a race that will determine who will replace Independent Mayor Ben Walsh, who can’t run again because of term limits.

Babilon faces tough odds, with registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans in the city by a four-to-one margin. But the lawyer, who spent 10 years working in the city’s corporation council office, said he just wants a chance to be heard.

"I'm just asking people to look at what I have to say, give me a shot, look at the city's Syracuse and think to yourself, 'You know, has 30 years of Democratic rule made the city a better place?'" Babilon said. "If it hasn't, maybe it's time to give a Republican a chance."

Babilon lost a Republican primary for mayor four years ago but does not expect a primary opponent this year. The same cannot be said for Democrats. Longtime Common Councilor Pat Hogan won the Democratic committee’s support with 60% of the vote. Democrats cited his long experience as a City Hall employee and elected common councilor.

While his designation puts the party's resources behind his candidacy, he’ll face at least two opponents in a June primary. Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens and Councilor Chol Majok have both said they will begin passing petitions to get on the primary ballot. Owens has locked up the Working Families Party designation in her run for mayor.

Onondaga County Democratic Party Chair Max Ruckdeschel said the June 24 primary for Democrats is a surprise to no one.

"All the candidates knew going into it that it was ultimately going to be a primary," Ruckdeschel said. "So they definitely did spend time speaking with committee members. That the designation is not without value. But I think they all, including Pat Hogan, were ready to take their campaign to the voters, to the Democratic voters in the city of Syracuse."

There was a stretch of time when party designates came up short in primary elections, but Ruckdeschel said those candidates in recent years have won the primary. He believes whoever wins that primary will be the next mayor of Syracuse.