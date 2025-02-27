Hochul pushes for school cell phone ban in executive budget

A cell phone ban in schools across New York is moving closer to reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul emphasized the proposal in her budget address in January, along with a proposed pot of over $13 million to help schools implement it. The idea gets good grades from the mental health community.

As a psychologist at Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, Jen Rapke has seen how rampant cell phone use can take a toll on a child’s mental health, sometimes leading to depression or anxiety. That impact is multiplied when it happens in school.

"The concentration and focus on academics is much clearer when you're not distracted by other things," Rapke said. "The inability to regulate what kids are being exposed to during the day. The amount of inappropriate cell phone use where kids are threatening other children bullying, that sort of thing, it complicates those issues."

The governor’s proposal would ban cell phones, watches, or other internet-enabled devices for the entire school day, allowing schools to develop their own plans. It also includes exemptions for students who need a device for educational purposes. While the proposal also requires schools offer parents a way to contact kids if needed, many parents are still anxious about the ban — including Rapke.

"What if my kiddo can't reach me and they're having a problem or whatever, but what I found was that helping them understand what resources were there and available and actually seeing that my child choose to use those resources, made me feel really proud that she was capable of doing that and capable of accessing those things and made me more confident that she was more independent than I thought she was," Rapke said.

She said even good changes can come with some discomfort and worry.

"It's just important to acknowledge our own fears and our own worries and own that and that's okay," Rapke said. "We've been told to worry and be fearful the last several years and to be on high alert. And so I expect there's going to be a lot of fear and worry as this happens, but you know, change can be a good thing. Sometimes it's just a little bit discomfort.”

If approved by state lawmakers, the new requirement would be in place starting in the 2025-26 school year.

