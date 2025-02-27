Kentucky announces first confirmed measles case since 2023

Late Wednesday night state health officials confirmed the first case of measles in Kentucky since February 2023 in an adult who attended a Planet Fitness in Frankfort, according to a press release.

Officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health say the Kentucky resident recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission. They are now working to identify and contact any individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

They say individuals who attended the Planet Fitness at 101 Allen Way in Frankfort, Kentucky on Monday, Feb. 17, between 9 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. could have been exposed.

"Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world," said Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. "Fortunately, measles can be prevented with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is safe and effective. Vaccines are an essential tool to keep children and adults safe and healthy."

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can be especially harmful to children. Symptoms may appear eight to 12 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, according to the release.

Vaccination coverage among Kindergartners in Kentucky is lower than the national average at 90%, according to recent estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

"If you have been exposed to measles are going to see a health care practitioner, it is important to call the facility to make them aware of your measles exposure and symptoms prior to entering so that others are not exposed," Stack said.

Texas reported the first U.S. death from the measles since 2015 earlier this week. That state is currently dealing with its largest outbreak in 30 years with more than 120 cases reported so far.

Kentuckians concerned about a potential exposure can reach out to their doctor or the Franklin County Health Department at 502-564-7647.



