Watertown’s new flag policy put to the test

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:12 AM EST
File Photo

The city of Watertown’s flag-raising policy is being put to the test.

In a vote of 3-2, the city council voted this week to raise the Irish flag at City Hall in recognition of Irish-American month and the Pride flag in recognition of Pride month.

Council member Robert Kimball said showing support can help bring more people to Watertown.

"We don't have money to spend on a lot of things, and this is something that we can do for free, that basically says, 'You are welcome in our community. Please come here,’" Kimball said.

The city revised its policy earlier this year, upending another plan approved last May that would only allow the U.S. flag, the City of Watertown flag, a POW flag, and the Tree City USA flag to fly at City Hall. Now, the council will vote on each request. 

Council member Ben Shoen and Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce voted no on the requests. Pierce said she’s not voting against any particular group; she’s voting against the new policy.

"I believe we should be adhering to the flag policy we previously adopted, the flag policy that the federal government has, the flag policy that the state is following. I think that's the direction we should have been moving in," she said.

Council member Cliff Olney voted yes and said it’s important for the city to show people who live in Watertown that they are welcome. At Monday night’s meeting, he mentioned an offensive meme that somebody sent him about the LGBTQ community, which he called “vile”.

"This is why we fly these flags,” Olney said. “Not to elevate one group over another, but to remind every person in Watertown that they are seen, they are valued, and they belong."
WatertownRegional News
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
