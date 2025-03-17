CNY Food Bank to lose some federal funding with USDA program cuts

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is putting an end to some pandemic-era programs that gave more than $1 billion to schools and food banks to purchase food from local farmers and producers.

The Food Bank of Central New York's current funding cycle was boosted by about $2 million thanks to the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program according to Food Bank Government Relations Director Becky Lare. The funding translates to over 1 million pounds of food. Lare said the Food Bank received word late last week that the funding would no longer be offered, meaning a push for other revenue is needed.

"We're going to continuing purchasing foods from local growers and local producers it just means that fundraising will be as important as ever to make sure that we are continuing to meet the need throughout our service area," Lare said.

Lare said the Food Bank will be able to spend what remains from the grant funding this purchasing period. She said the Food Bank is continuing to advocate for a similar program to be included in the Farm Bill.

"We are very hopeful, this is a very popular program and it has bipartisan support so we are hoping to make something permanent through the Farm Bill," Lare said.

Lare the funding program helped create relationships between the Food Bank and local growers.

