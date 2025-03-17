Syracuse lawmakers approve land swap, paving way for development projects

Syracuse Common Councilors have approved a land swap agreement, paving the way for two new community development projects to begin.

A unanimous vote from Syracuse lawmakers marks the first step in a contentious battle for the city to move forward with a housing development and children's center project. The vote certified an agreement between the City of Syracuse and the Syracuse Housing Authority to swap ownership of two properties, the Eastwood Heights senior living complex and the public housing block, Latimer Terrace.

Officials announced last month that both the Eastwood Heights redevelopments and Children Rising Center projects would be put on pause, prompting questions of authority over the project and an intercession from Mayor Ben Walsh. Common Councilor Pat Hogan says this week's vote is a step toward results, giving Syracuse Housing Authority and a Rochester-based developer the go ahead to facilitate renovations and relocation services for Eastwood Heights residents.

"We had numerous conversations with administration and all the entities involved in this and we put together, I think, a really good agreement we can all live with," Hogan said.

But there's a long road ahead. The Children Rising Center project has lost some momentum and funding sources and plans may need to be reevaluated. Still, Syracuse Housing Authority will be on the hook for the project to move forward with the approved agreement including $500,000 being placed in escrow. Councilor Jimmy Monto said the celebrations are still a ways off.

"The Children Rising Center has to be built," Monto said. "It is the destiny in that area to build that. When that's done I will take a victory lap, not until."

Monto is encouraging Eastwood Heights and city residents to keep the pressure on to see the projects through.

"I think the residents need to hold SHA and the city and us accountable for our actions, period," Monto said.

SHA leadership said they are prepared to move quickly with the Eastwood Heights project with the goal of relocation services beginning for residents by late April.