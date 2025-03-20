© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Mannion says Micron project 'too far in' to turn back now

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published March 20, 2025 at 6:18 PM EDT
Rep. John Mannion, right, is joined by Rep. Paul Tonko to discuss the future of the I-90 Tech Corridor at Syracuse University, Mar. 20.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Rep. John Mannion, right, is joined by Rep. Paul Tonko to discuss the future of the I-90 Tech Corridor at Syracuse University, Mar. 20.

Central New York Rep. John Mannion (D-Geddes) and Rep. Paul Tonko (D-Albany) are speaking out about the importance of New York's I-90 tech corridor. The congressmen also threw criticisms at the Trump administration over "unconstitutional" acts.

The plans for New York's I-90 tech corridor include tech manufactures from across the state and seek to connect workforce development programming and supply chain businesses to the expected growth. Mannion said new concerns over calls for the CHIPS Act to be repealed are not going to impact New York contracts.

"Major investments from Micron, major investments from the federal government, major investments from the county," Mannion said. "We're too far in, Micron is not going to turn their back on us."

Mannion said the project is essential for building national security and should maintain support. His concerns instead turn to actions by the Trump Administration and the Elon Musk-run agency the Department of Government Efficiency.

"I share the goal of cutting every wasteful penny that is being spent in our federal government," Mannion said. "But I do not support terrorizing the workforce, I do not support stampeding over collective bargaining rights. I do not respect clear violations of the Constitution and federal law."

Mannion and Tonko expressed their determination to continue to express outrage and advocate for the needs of their constituents. In particular, the congressmen discussed the need for continued support for Medicaid and social security.
