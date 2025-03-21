McMahon during State of the County speech: 'Our time is now'

“Our moment is here. Our moment is now.” That’s the message Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is highlighting in his State of the County address, delivered Thursday evening.

McMahon said the county’s “comeback” is happening on a global stage.

"Now is the time to double down on our efforts,” said McMahon. “Now is the time to continue to lead and continue to partner. Now is the time to prove the naysayers wrong again. Now's the time to compete and to win."

At a time of growth, McMahon also spoke of the county’s challenges, like the fight against addiction. But he cited preliminary data showing a nearly 40 percent decline in unintended opioid related deaths.

“Our outreach teams are in the community every day, alongside our community partners, working to encourage people to seek a path moving them away from addiction. The job isn't easy, and we have more to do," he said.

The county’s housing analysis continues, as McMahon said his administration tries to address a shortage in affordable units.

McMahon spoke of progress in that area, saying the county’s housing initiative O-CHIP has produced more than 1,700 new units, with more development to come.

"Our pipeline of planned units countywide has never been stronger,” McMahon said. “We have over 17,000 units at some stage of planning."

McMahon also addressed the progress on his controversial plan to build an aquarium at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor, announcing plans to build another hotel in that area. He also said there will be a partnership between the aquarium and the MOST.

“This project is a jobs project,” said McMahon. “It's a tourism project, and it's a STEM education project."

McMahon spoke of upcoming opportunities and investment in the STEM field in our community, including major chip manufacturer Micron, which is expected to break ground in November.

"There is unprecedented collaboration and investment developing the workforce for the future now," he said.

Micron Thursday submitted its long-awaited Draft Environmental Impact Statement to the county. County officials have 45 days to review the statement to see if it meets environmental standards before it is released to the public.

