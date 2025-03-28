© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold winter paves way for strong maple season across NYS

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:14 AM EDT
A plume of maple steam rises from Cornell University's Uihlein Maple Research Forest, near Lake Placid.
Adam Wild
A plume of maple steam rises from Cornell University's Uihlein Maple Research Forest, near Lake Placid.

It’s the height of maple season in central and northern New York and this year is shaping up to be a great season.

Adam Wild, director at Cornell’s Uihlein Maple Research Forest in Lake Placid, said this winter's weather may have shaped one of the better maple seasons in recent years.

"Having the good, cold winter is good for maples," Wild said. "Maples want a nice cold period during their dormant season, that's healthy for the trees. Having a nice snow cold pack, which we have in the North Country, is beneficial for the trees as well."

Other central New York producers agree. Cristy Williams and her husband Nate own and operate Dutch Hill Maple, a maple farm in Tully. It’s been a generational labor of love with farm and product expansions bringing award-winning maple syrup, sugars and collaborations with other local businesses, across the state and beyond. Dutch Hill Maple is staying busy - and this year could bring one of the better seasons.

“Right now, the weather is definitely what we are looking for,” Williams said. “We want the above freezing, low freezing temperature fluctuations we typically get this time of year.”

Williams said the temperature fluctuations actually help the maple sap collection; if it’s too cold, the sap stays frozen. Too warm, and trees stop producing as much. Williams said this year’s cold winter is unlike the past couple of years, and pushed back the start date for the season to later in February. In full, the maple season only lasts a couple of months at most. Williams said they hope to see sap flowing a couple more weeks.

“I would say we are probably at about half of what we would expect to get on an average year,” Williams said. “Right around half is a fair thing to say. So we would like to continue to go through at least the end of March.”

She said best-case scenario, the sap keeps flowing into April.

Tags
Regional News
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
See stories by Abigail Connolly