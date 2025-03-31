NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts and globalFEST Return for 2025 Edition

March 31st, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – NPR Music and New York's globalFEST are excited to announce the return of the fifth edition of NPR Music's Tiny Desk x globalFEST, taking place Monday, March 31st, Wednesday, April 2nd, and Friday, April 4th, via the NPR Music YouTube channel and NPR.org. This year's festival will feature three international artists: Elida Almeida, Zar Electrik, and Rebolu.

The Tiny Desk x globalFEST series was created to bring globalFEST's international music discoveries into people's homes in a Tiny Desk format, launching in 2021. In previous years, the artists performed from their respective countries via special "Tiny Desk Home" concerts, introduced by NPR Music. For the second time, the artists have recorded their performances at the iconic Tiny Desk in NPR's headquarters.

globalFEST's namesake festival that takes place each January in NYC is currently accepting applications for the 2026 festival.

More information and criteria can be found at globalFEST.org .

Tiny Desk x globalFEST 2025 Live Lineup:

Elida Almeida | Cape Verde | March 31st

ELIDA ALMEIDA, a young woman born on the island of Santiago, developed her vocal techniques with simple church singing. She has made a name for herself performing at world music venues in Europe, Africa and North America.

The unknown Elida won acclaim for her first album and the song Nta Konsigui, her warm, smooth voice conveying a powerful exultation. On her second album, Kebrada (named for the village where she grew up), she asserts her African identity, seasoning her Cabo Verdean beats – batuque, funaná, coladera and tabanka – with Latino energy. Her fiery temperament and joie de vivre do nothing to undermine the social criticism she expresses in her nostalgic ballads tinged with pop.

Zar Electrik | France | April 2rd

ZAR ELECTRIK, a Franco-Moroccan trio, has created a marriage of Gnawan trance with loops of sub-Saharan music and bewitching electro. The result is an engagingly dynamic celebration. Anass Zine and Arthur Péneau, both singer-instrumentalists with guimbre, oud, and electric kora, join with Didier Miosine on synthesizers for a mesmerizing trip to the borders of the Maghreb. Behind the enchanting and full-throated voices, the call to dance beckons via rhythms and ternary jolts bathed in electro. Their sound rotates until it evolves into a dizzying, bubbling and swirling mass of infinite trance-like vibes, with echoes of the Orient and stateless grooves.

Rebolu| Colombia | April 4th

REBOLU is an electrifying Afro-Caribbean ensemble deeply rooted in the rich musical traditions of Colombia. Founded by a collective of passionate musicians dedicated to preserving and sharing their cultural heritage, the group artfully blends traditional rhythms like cumbia, bullerengue, gaita, and tambora with modern influences to create a sound that is both exhilarating and contemporary. Their music celebrates the vibrant African and Indigenous roots that shape Colombia's diverse musical landscape, offering a fresh yet deeply authentic experience that resonates with audiences around the globe.

With over 15 years of performance experience, Rebolu has graced renowned festivals, cultural institutions, and venues across the U.S. and beyond. Their dynamic stage presence, masterful percussion, powerful vocals, and infectious melodies have earned them a reputation for delivering shows that are as energetic as they are emotionally moving. Whether captivating international festival crowds or engaging intimate audiences, Rebolu continues to push the boundaries of tradition and innovation, proving that music is a potent force for connection, celebration, and cultural preservation

About globalfest:

globalFEST is a dynamic platform whose mission moves international music and regional American music into the center of the performing arts field. Growing from an acclaimed festival/showcase into a catalytic non-profit service organization for curators, artists, and the performing arts field it's programs have evolved to include two annual multistage festivals in New York City, the curation of notable stages and festivals around the world, a touring and grant fund, , the North American Presenters network, a partnership with NPR Music's All Songs Considered and its Tiny Desk series, the annual Wavelengths Conference focused on issues concerning international music programming and the globalFEST Awards that highlight extraordinary artists, organizations and arts professionals. Through its work globalFEST encourages networking and cultural diplomacy; deepens cultural understanding among its constituents; builds audiences for international and regional American music and creates opportunities for artists leading to a more robust and sustainable ecosystem. . For more information please visit globalfest.org and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About NPR Music:

For more than a decade, NPR Music's robust music journalism has engaged millions of music fans from all genres with feature stories, live performances, cultural analysis, and interviews. Projects include the Tiny Desk concert series, the cross-platform Turning the Tables project, the podcasts All Songs Considered, Alt.Latino, and radio shows like Jazz Night in America. NPRMusic collaborates with NPR's news programs, public radio Member stations and a passionate listener community to celebrate exceptional music and discover emerging artists.

Visit NPRMusic.org and connect with NPR Music on Facebook and Instagram.

