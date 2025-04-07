Sackets Harbor family detained by ICE is returning home

A family detained during a recent federal immigration investigation on a Jefferson County dairy farm is coming home.

That's been confirmed by local officials, school administrators, and Gov. Kathy Hochul herself.

She said in a statement that she had direct confirmation from Border Czar Tom Homan "that this family - a third grader, two teenagers and their mother - are currently on their way back to Jefferson County. I cannot imagine the trauma these kids and their mom are feeling, and I pray they will be able to heal when they return home."

"My colleagues and I are relieved and grateful to share that, after eleven days of uncertainty, our students and their mother are returning home," said Jennifer Gaffney, superintendent of Sackets Harbor Central School, in an emailed statement on Monday afternoon.

Three children, one in elementary school and two in high school, have been enrolled at Sackets Harbor's K-12 school for a couple of years. They and their mother were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, alongside three others, during an investigation on March 27, at North Harbor Dairy. They were then sent to an ICE detention center in Texas.

School officials and teachers, and the larger Sackets Harbor community began calling for their release last week, which culminated in a rally that drew over 1000 people on Saturday.

"In the midst of this difficult time, the strength, compassion, and resilience of our community have shone through," wrote Gaffney. "We are very thankful to everyone who has reached out with kindness and offered support."

Assemblyman Scott Gray of Watertown also issued a statement.

“I am pleased to share that the family at the center of this recent federal immigration matter is being returned home. Federal authorities have confirmed that the family will be returned safely—an outcome we are all profoundly grateful to occur,” said Gray.

Gray said federal authorities told him they have wrapped up their investigation work with the family.

"There is no concern about the family remaining in the community," Gray said. "According to my conversations with federal authorities, they have concluded all of their work in the investigation regarding these children."

Corey DeCillis, who is Chairman of Jefferson County’s Democratic Committee, helped organize Saturday's rally. He says the family is returning to Sackets Harbor because local people spoke up.

“You know this is a win for humanity,” said DeCillis. “A small community banded together. And I don’t think it would have just happened on its own. I don’t think this [Trump] administration is in the business of things just happening.”

There has been no new information about the three other dairy workers who were detained from the farm. Assemblyman Gray said he's unsure of the status of the three other people from the farm who were detained by ICE.

"I will be following up on that. I'm just going to give the federal authorities a little bit of breathing room before I come back at 'em and say, "Okay, now what?" he said.

Gov. Hochul wrote in her release that while New York is open to working with federal immigration enforcement "to crack down on gang members or violent criminals...I will never support cruel actions that rip kids out of school or tear families apart.”

