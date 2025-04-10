Stefanik returns to House GOP leadership and committee roles

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) has rejoined House GOP leadership following the withdrawal of her nomination as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last month.

Speaker Mike Johnson has appointed Stefanik chair of House Republican Leadership. The position focuses on "strategy, communications, and executing on the mandate from the American people to pass President Trump’s agenda," according to a press release from Stefanik's office.

As part of the role, Stefanik will also serve on the GOP Steering Committee, which decides members' committee assignments.

"This role comes with budget, staff, and an expansive strategy, legislative, and communications portfolio," the release said.

Stefanik said her assignments as a senior member of the House Intelligence, Armed Services, and Education and Workforce committees were also restored.

President Donald Trump pulled Stefanik's U.N. ambassador nomination last month, citing a tight majority in the House. He said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that she'd rejoin House leadership, leading to speculation about what role she'd fill, given the traditional posts were already taken.

That included Stefanik's former position as House GOP Conference chair, the No. 4 House GOP spot. Stefanik held the position from May 2021— following Liz Cheney's ouster— through the end of the last Congress. She didn't run for the seat back in January due to her pending U.N. ambassador nomination at the time. House Republicans elected Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan to the position.

“I am honored to be appointed Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership to lead House Republicans in implementing President Donald Trump's mandate from the American people for an America First agenda that includes securing our borders, strengthening our national security, growing our economy, and combating the scourge of antisemitism across our country,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Johnson also appointed Stefanik to the boards of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China and the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation.

The Atlantic reports Trump promised Stefanik a "much bigger job" down the line in exchange for giving up the ambassador position.