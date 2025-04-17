REAL ID deadline is coming soon

After 20 years of stops and starts instituting REAL IDs in New York state, the deadline for getting the federally accepted Driver’s License is only weeks away.

It could become more difficult to fly domestically, or enter federal facilities without a REAL ID starting May 7th. The thought of some New Yorkers not making the deadline keeps New York State Department of Motor Vehicle Commissioner Mark Schroeder, up at night.

"The worst thing for me to think about is a family going to the airport, going to visit their grandmother somewhere, and then being detained at the airport because they don't have the right documents," Schroeder said. "That's the worst nightmare."

Schroeder has visited every airport in New York State to remind New Yorkers about the federal requirement. And he says he’s comfortable that the news is getting out. But there has been some confusion. To make sure you know if you carry a REAL ID license, Schroeder said take a look at the upper right hand side corner of your license, and look for a particular icon.

"One is a flag. If the flag is on your license, you did a good job," he said. "That means that you have an enhanced driver's license. If the star is on your license, that means you are real ID compliant and you'll be able to fly domestically after May 7th."

If you need the update, you can begin the process online, on the state DMV website. But you will have to bring documents in person to a local DMV office to finish the process. And If you don’t meet the deadline, a valid passport or other federally issued ID can be used for domestic flights or entrance to federal facilities.

The REAL ID was created by Congress, in the wake of 9/11, in 2005, to increase federal security measures.