Gardeners look forward to strong season

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 19, 2025 at 8:20 AM EDT
Cornell University researchers found an uptick in gardening, fishing, and hunting during the pandemic.
FILE

This weekend may be a good time for gardening, but experts say it pays to be strategic about how you plant.

Cornell University horticulture expert Professor Marvin Pritts said it has been an almost perfect winter and spring for gardeners. It has been cold enough to keep the plants dormant, but not too cold.

"Some years we get a warm-up in say February for five or six or seven days, then it gets cold again. That's really damaging the plants because the water starts to move into the plants,” he said. “Then it gets cold again, (and) that water freezes.
 
Pritts said now is the time to plant seeds if you want to grow warm-season crops, like tomatoes, peppers, and squash. But don’t move them outside until the danger of frost has passed, usually around May 20. He advises waiting to plant most flowers, too. However, some crops can be put into the ground soon.

"Plants that we just eat the leaf from or the flower from, like broccoli or lettuce or spinach, those can generally be planted out before May 20, usually in early May," Pritts said.

Pritts said trees, strawberries, or other perennial crops can be planted now. And he said even if you’re not a seasoned gardener, it’s a great year to give it a try.

"A lot of people go through life with what they call plant blindness. They don't see plants,” he said. “They're just there, but they don't even think about them. But when you grow up working in a garden and being outside, you notice the plants and the benefits they provide for us."
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
