Syracuse bishop reflects on the death of Pope Francis

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published April 21, 2025 at 7:33 PM EDT
Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese conducts a Mass Monday, April 21, 2025 after the passing of Pope Francis
YouTube Screenshot
/
Syracuse Catholic Diocese
Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese conducts a Mass Monday, April 21, 2025 after the passing of Pope Francis

At a Mass in Syracuse Monday, Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese asked for prayer in the wake of Pope Francis’ death.

“We mourn the passing of our beloved Holy Father, and we just ask the Lord now to be good to him. He was very good to us,” Lucia said.

Lucia said he found out about the pope’s death Monday morning, and immediately knew it would be a “different kind of day.”

"We knew he was frail. We knew he was sickly. But still, there's deep sadness today for the Church," he said Monday.

Lucia thanked the workers who quickly put together a noon Mass on Easter Monday in honor of the pontiff, and urged members of the Catholic community to come together in their sadness.

He spoke of the pope’s final Easter Sunday message, that those struggling with fear, uncertainty, or worry on Easter would be able to find hope in the promise of God.

“Ask Him for the grace to experience more fully the deep down joy of Easter that He so deeply desires for you, and while doing so, let us together pray that Pope Francis now rejoices with the risen Christ,” Lucia told parishioners.

Lucia said the church will now enter into nine days of mourning, and as the details of the pope’s funeral are announced, he expects additional masses to be held locally.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse also released a statement after the pope's death.

Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
