CNY business owners say Trump administration tariffs leaves them with uncertain futures

During a stop in Syracuse on Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced a plan to force a vote in the Senate and the House meant to end the Trump administration’s tariffs. Schumer stood with local businesses that say they are being hurt by the president’s tariff strategy.

Michelle Roesch, part-owner of Emerald Cocktail Kitchen in Syracuse says tariffs have weakened their business, which depends on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as parts of Europe. So prices have gone up, and at the same time customers are spending less.

“For Syracuse small businesses, tariffs have created the same kind of stress and uncertainty we felt during the pandemic,” said Roesch.

Holding a six-pack of their award-winning amber ale, 1812 Brewing Company CEO Tom Scozzafava said tariffs have caused a 10% decline in sales of one product.

“The product got stripped off the shelves in Ontario, because it was made in America,” Scozzafava said.

Schumer said he’s not the only lawmaker highlighting the impact of the tariffs this week. Others across the country are doing the same thing.

“This is a national week of action against the increased costs the tariffs will bring,” Schumer said.

Ultimately, Schumer would like public outcry this week to end with support for a bipartisan resolution that would end the emergency declared by the Trump administration that authorizes the global tariffs. If the resolution is enacted into law, the tariffs would be rescinded.

“We will force a vote to repeal the Trump tariffs when we get back to Congress next week,” he said. “We will force everybody to vote. We have seven Republican congressmen in New York. If we get half to vote with us, we could repeal these tariffs."

Schumer specifically called out North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), a staunch Trump supporter.

“Let's hope she does. It's good for her,” he said. “Her district is affected more than most because of the Canadian border. So you've got to represent the people.”

