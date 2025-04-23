Chobani CEO expects to start construction this year on $1.2 billion plant in Rome

New York will cement its place as the number one yogurt producer in the nation, after Chobani announced it will build a $1.2 billion plant in Oneida County.

“This is part of the rebirth of our state, a rebirth of upstate New York, a rebirth of business, and a rebirth of the belief in greater days that lie ahead,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s announcement in Rome.

But there was some competition from other states for the project.

Hochul said talks began last summer with Chobani, which already has plants in Chenango County and Idaho. There were other states that wanted to land what will be the largest natural food processing facility in the country and Hochul said the state sweetened the pot with some tax breaks. The state has agreed to provide up to $73 million in performance-based tax credits.

"I could not believe when I got the call that said we, Chobani, will invest in New York state even more because New York is number one. Thank you so much for this decision."

Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani, noted that New York is where Chobani began, and is a perfect place to continue the company’s story.

Darren McGee / Office of the Governor

“Look at the rivers and hills and I mean, jeez, take a picture in every corner. It's a natural heaven,” Ulukaya said. “Then the tradition and people just showed an example what can be done in this place in that small town New Berlin to become what it is. And then the educational ecosystem. You've got the SUNY, Mohawk Valley Community College and all, I mean Cornell for God's sake. You have all these things. And then you have the tradition of entrepreneurship."

The 1.4 million square foot plant in Rome’s Griffiss Business and Technology Park will be able to process more than a billion pounds of yogurt and other dairy products a year, and ultimately employ 1,000 people. Rome Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan says it will change his community forever.

"This announcement goes beyond mere business. This is transformative moment for our community. With phase one of this project encompassing 1.4 million square feet at a cost of over $1 billion, it will be the largest development our city has seen in decades. Without question, the most significant event in Rome in a generation."

Ulukaya said he hopes to start construction this year, and hopes to have the plant ready for business by 2027.