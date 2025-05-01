Officials make final plea for travelers to become REAL ID-compliant

The Transportation Security Administration is making a final push for travelers to get a REAL ID-compliant identification ahead of its implementation May 7.

NYS DMV A REAL ID driver license will have a star symbol in the corner

If you are going through Hancock International Airport in Syracuse anytime soon, you might be approached by TSA agents, asking you if you have REAL ID-compliant identification, either a REAL ID driver's license, an enhanced driver's license, passport, or other acceptable form of federal identification.

TSA Regional Director Bart Johnson said it’s part of a run up to May 7, the day that kind of identification will be required for anyone flying domestically in the U.S.

NYS DMV An Enhanced Driver License (EDL) is also REAL ID-compliant, and is noted by an American flag symbol in the corner

“They're going to approach them and say ‘Hey, are you REAL ID-compliant?’ and hopefully people will say ‘Yes, I absolutely am.’,” said Johnson.” Or hopefully they don't say ‘I don't know what that is.’, because then there's going to be a problem."

That problem is, at least, delays. At worst, people won’t be allowed on a flight.

Johnson said the 20-year run-up to the implementation of REAL ID may have clouded the importance of it. After false IDs allowed terrorists to board planes on 9/11, lawmakers enacted legislation in 2005 that created a more robust identification system.

"We can't lose sight as to what the intent was,” said Johnson. “And once again, there's a lot of criminal organizations out there. There's a lot of people in this country that flew in, and I don't mean flew in, came across a border undetected. We don't know who they are, where they are. And we don't want them getting on a plane without a process in place to protect the integrity of REAL ID. And that's what it's all about."

Johnson says only about 40% of New Yorkers are REAL ID-compliant. You can upgrade a standard driver’s license at any DMV office. And when flying, other forms of federally accepted IDs, like a passport or military identification, will be accepted.

