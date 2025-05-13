Hundreds turn out to say goodbye to Syracuse leader and advocate Van Robinson

Music filled Bethany Baptist Church in Syracuse Monday, as people gathered to mourn the loss of public servant and civic leader Van Robinson.

Robinson served 18 years on the Syracuse Common Council, including two terms as its first African-American president. He also served as one of the founding members and presidents of the Syracuse and Onondaga County NAACP.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called Robinson a friend and said he looked forward to seeing him at the New York State Fair every year at the Pan-African Village, which Robinson helped found.

"Because of him, Syracuse is a better place,” Schumer said. “Because of him, America is a better place. Because of him, generations to come will be blessed with an opportunity to grow up in a more united, more just, and more equal Syracuse."

Robinson was also a fierce advocate of the effort to tear down Interstate 81. Speaking at his funeral, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) spoke of his contributions and said she will work to have the newly constructed Almond St. renamed Van Robinson Way.

"Because what is the Van Robinson way?” she said. “It is to question. It is to dream big. It is to never give up, be unrelenting and be successful. That is the Van Robinson way, and we will see that forevermore."

Robinson is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda. He was 87 years old.

