Keep safety in mind when cleaning your yard for spring

It’s a great time of the year to get outside, but as you get your yard ready, there are some important safety tips to keep in mind. AAA Insurance is providing some advice.

Valerie Puma, a communications specialist for AAA, said before you mow your lawn, make sure children and pets are inside. And clear debris, like rocks and sticks, out of the way.

"You don't want the mower to pick up any of these objects and then eject them,” she said. “It could come at you. It could come at your house. It could break a window."

Also, make sure you know how to shut off your mower in case of an emergency, and check that it’s working properly after being stored for the winter.

AAA said clear out your roof gutters, so water can flow freely when it rains.

“We want to make sure that the gutters are also securely fastened to the house, and any downspouts are draining away from your foundation,” said Puma. “Depending on what your yard looks like, it would be preferable to get those downspouts pointed at least six feet away from your foundation."

Puma said to trim trees regularly to keep them from damaging your home or deck.

“Pruning those tree limbs regularly can keep them from damaging your home, especially if the tree is older or possibly it’s a tree that might have a disease, you don’t want heavy tree limbs to fall, to break, to land on your roof, to land on your car, in your driveway,” she said.

If you notice your property has been damaged by the winter weather, AAA advises filing an insurance claim as soon as possible.

