Rapper Dezzy Hollow's new wave of West Coast funk

Dezzy Hollow is a rapper and producer that's a master of modern day West Coast funk. Think in the tradition of DJ Quik, Warren G, DJ Battle Cat and all who came before them. His music has big fat synths, talk boxes, heavy drums. It's the type of music you put on and the party practically starts itself.

Dezzy Hollow's latest album OCEANIDE

Earlier this year Dezzy released a record called OCEANSIDE. He named the album after his hometown. It's a city that's nestled along the California coast in between Los Angeles and San Diego. A lot of Dezzy's songs are either about Oceanside or reference it in some way.

Dezzy Hollow joins us to talk about the new record and tells us about Oceanside and what he hopes his music can bring to the city. He also chats with us about how he got into making funk music and what makes his sound unique within the genre.

You can buy or stream his new record now, and you can also catch him on tour this summer.

