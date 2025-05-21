© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Watertown braces for tax hike above state cap

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published May 21, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT
File Photo

During a meeting that ran for about four hours on Monday, three Watertown city councilors voted not to override a state tax cap that would limit the tax increase in the budget to 2.5%. The initial budget proposed by the city manager included a tax increase of 18.8%.

In response to the initial vote on the resolution, council member Robert Kimball said it’s unrealistic that the council will make enough cuts to stay under the state cap.

"This does not commit us to overriding the tax levy,” Kimball said. “It opens that opportunity to us, and honestly, I don't see a way that we're going to make our budget fit in the tax levy limit established by New York state."

After an executive session on an unrelated issue, the resolution was brought back to the table. Two of the council members who initially voted no, Ben Shoen and Lisa Ruggiero, changed their minds. 

Shoen said he thought voting yes would force the council to adopt the budget with the 18.8% increase.

“I guess it was a mis-thought on my part, thinking that we were tied into the budget as proposed without the override," he said.

Ruggiero also explained her change of heart.

"I don't like the idea of overriding the tax cap, but I think that if we continue working on the budget the way we have been, I think we can make some great strides in the next few days," she said.

Kimball and Mayor Sarah Compo Pierce voted yes both times, and council member Cliff Olney voted no both times, saying he wanted the city to look into other solutions for its budgetary challenges.

At Monday’s meeting, city officials said the council has to adopt a new budget by the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1, or the city will not be able to spend any more money.

Monday’s meeting also included another public hearing on the budget, with community members speaking for more than an hour. A majority of those speakers were in favor of the city helping to fund Zoo New York. Mayor Pierce said she is working to find a solution that can help the zoo and work for the city.
Tags
Regional Newscity budgetWatertownWatertown city council
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
