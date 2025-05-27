© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schumer: SNAP cuts expected to worsen food insecurity in central New York

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:40 PM EDT
Sen. Chuck Schumer D-NY rallies with representatives from faith and community organizations to fight against cuts to the SNAP program.
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Sen. Chuck Schumer D-NY rallies with representatives from faith and community organizations to fight against cuts to the SNAP program.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is calling the Trump administration’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” an “ugly” bill.

The budget proposal has been passed by the House of Representatives, and Schumer said the bill the Senate is now considering has devastating consequences for central and northern New York.

One of the areas that is being cut are anti-hunger programs.

Outside of the Catholic Charities of Oswego County food pantry in Fulton Tuesday, Tim Bryant explained how SNAP benefits kept him going when he was in graduate school and experienced a traumatic brain injury.

"SNAP gave me something incredibly basic, but incredibly powerful: the ability to eat, to nourish myself, and to focus on healing,” he said.

Tonia Ferro also spoke about what the program means to her.

"To my son and I, it's everything,” she said. “It's the difference between eating and starving."

Schumer said those are just two examples of what SNAP, or the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, means to central and northern New York. But now, he said it’s in jeopardy, with the current federal budget bill eliminating $300 billion in funding.

"This is not a partisan issue,” Schumer said. “This is not a political issue. It's a moral issue."

Karen Belcher, the executive director of the Food Bank of Central New York, said in our area, one in five children is already dealing with food insecurity. And Oswego County has one of the highest food insecurity rates in the state.

"SNAP cuts will be devastating for our neighbors, especially children and older adults,” Belcher said. “Food is not a privilege. It is a basic human right."

Schumer said he’s been talking to his republican colleagues in the U.S. Senate, and he’s hopeful four of them will join democrats and refuse to pass the budget bill if SNAP cuts remain.

“I ask my Republican colleagues: What is it?” Schumer said. “You say it’s waste, fraud, and abuse? Which category does a hungry 7-year-old fall under? Is feeding that hungry 7-year-old waste? Is feeding that hungry 7-year-old fraud? Is feeding that hungry 7-year-old abuse? Give me a break.”
Tags
BudgetChuck SchumerSNAPRegional NewsCatholic CharitiesFood Bank of CNY
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain