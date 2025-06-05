Onondaga County receives waiver from NYS to continue providing child care to low income families

Onondaga County has won a waiver from New York state that will allow dozens of low income families to continue receiving child care.

A state cap on spending for the program earlier this year forced the county to cut back on the number of families that could join the day care program, forcing 63 on a waitlist. After lobbying the state, County Executive Ryan McMahon said the state Department of Children and Family Services granted a waiver that will allow the county to keep 95% of the cases open.

“This basically allows families in the program today not to have to go through a recertification process and then potentially be on a waitlist moving forward,” said McMahon.

He also said this allows the county to make plans for the future.

“That allows us the ability to try to financially look at potential offsets and look to see what is left on a waiting list moving forward and to see if we have local dollars to help get those families into the program,” he said.

The program helps families in three categories: those experiencing homelessness, families with a very low income, and families with children with special needs. McMahon said this program is important because safe and reliable childcare is a major hurdle to employment and ultimately economic success.