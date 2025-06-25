Owens wins Democratic primary in Syracuse mayor race

Syracuse's Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens will likely be the next mayor of Syracuse, after winning the Democratic primary in Tuesday's primary.

Ellen Abbott / WRVO Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens receives the democratic party nomination in the mayoral race.

Unofficial results show Owens received 62.32% of the vote. Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan received 22.79%, and Syracuse Common Councilor Chol Majok received 14.75%.

Owens said she plans to get right back on the campaign trail, in addition to her work as deputy mayor. On Tuesday night, she spoke about her background and said she hopes her victory will inspire young people in the city.

"There is nothing out of your reach," she said. "No matter if you're considered the underdog, no matter if you're considered the person who doesn't have the experience, based on what other people say. If you do the hard work, if you are determined to do the work and stay focused, you can achieve your goals."

Pat Hogan, who is the Common Council's acting president, thanked his supporters at a gathering Tuesday night and said he still has work to do in the city to build a better Syracuse.

"The campaign was always about service and making sure city government works for everyday people, ensuring fairness at every level," Hogan said.

With her victory Tuesday, Owens is likely to become the city's first Black mayor and only the second female mayor, since party enrollment in Syracuse skews highly Democratic. Owens now faces Republican Thomas Babilon in the general election in November. Tim Rudd, a former common councilor and former city budget director, and Alphonso Davis are also running as independent candidates.

