© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Owens wins Democratic primary in Syracuse mayor race

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott,
Jessica Cain
Published June 25, 2025 at 4:53 AM EDT
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh hugs Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens on Primary Night
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh hugs his deputy, Sharon Owens, after Owens won the Democratic primary for mayor Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Syracuse's Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens will likely be the next mayor of Syracuse, after winning the Democratic primary in Tuesday's primary.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens receives the democratic party nomination in the mayoral race.
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens receives the democratic party nomination in the mayoral race.

Unofficial results show Owens received 62.32% of the vote. Syracuse Common Councilor Pat Hogan received 22.79%, and Syracuse Common Councilor Chol Majok received 14.75%.

Owens said she plans to get right back on the campaign trail, in addition to her work as deputy mayor. On Tuesday night, she spoke about her background and said she hopes her victory will inspire young people in the city.

"There is nothing out of your reach," she said. "No matter if you're considered the underdog, no matter if you're considered the person who doesn't have the experience, based on what other people say. If you do the hard work, if you are determined to do the work and stay focused, you can achieve your goals."

Pat Hogan, who is the Common Council's acting president, thanked his supporters at a gathering Tuesday night and said he still has work to do in the city to build a better Syracuse.

"The campaign was always about service and making sure city government works for everyday people, ensuring fairness at every level," Hogan said.

With her victory Tuesday, Owens is likely to become the city's first Black mayor and only the second female mayor, since party enrollment in Syracuse skews highly Democratic. Owens now faces Republican Thomas Babilon in the general election in November. Tim Rudd, a former common councilor and former city budget director, and Alphonso Davis are also running as independent candidates.

Tags
Regional NewsSyracuse mayoral raceSharon OwensPat Hogan2025 Election
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain