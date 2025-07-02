© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local nonprofit shares concerns about federal spending bill

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:46 AM EDT
Pixabay

An Oswego County nonprofit organization is raising concerns about how President Trump’s massive policy bill could affect children in need.

Erin’s Angels is an Oswego County-based nonprofit founded in honor of Erin Maxwell, an 11-year-old who suffered from neglect and was killed in 2008.

The organization’s mission is to make sure no child goes hungry.

Jackie Flint, the president of the board of directors at Erin’s Angels, said SNAP benefits are a lifeline to many families they serve, and the thought of cutting them is alarming.

"We're moving this back to children hoarding food in their desk and digging out of garbage cans and food banks being overwhelmed and underfunded,” Flint said.

Erin’s Angels said 76 percent of families in Oswego County are income eligible for federal nutrition programs. And data released by Feeding America shows Oswego County has one of the top 10 highest rates of food insecurity in children in the state.

Jack Pflanz, the director of communications for Erin’s Angels, said investing in programs to help now can help break the cycle of poverty in the future.

"We can nourish these kids now, so they can learn in school, so they can study, so they can pass tests, so they can graduate high school and they can go on to college and trade school and obtain careers and support families now in the short term, or we're going to end up supporting them with our tax dollars in the long term generationally," said Pflanz.

Erin’s Angels is urging people in the community to reach out to their federal representatives about providing support to fight hunger.

“These are people,” said Flint. “They’re not numbers. They’re not statistics. They’re not objects, and we have to stop looking at childhood hunger as a political issue. It has to stop being looked at as that. It’s a human issue.”
Tags
Regional Newsfederal budgetSNAPfood insecurityErin's Angels
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain