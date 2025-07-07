Public comment period open for new chestnut tree

Researchers at SUNY ESF are making strides to save the American chestnut tree.

SUNY ESF researcher Andy Newhouse said chestnut trees have held a special place in American history because they’re so versatile.

"There aren't any other trees today with that whole combination of traits, of good timber and fast growth, and value to wildlife and nutritious food crop,” Newhouse said.

Now, as the director of the American Chestnut Research and Restoration Project, Newhouse and other researchers are working to restore those trees after they were nearly wiped out a century ago by an invasive fungus.

They have developed a blight-tolerant American chestnut tree, a unique application of the science.

"The tools we've used of genetic engineering or biotechnology have in the past mostly been applied to agriculture and to some extent to medicine, but not really for conservation, and so we're using these tools to address the loss of an important native forest tree," Newhouse said.

The USDA has completed its regulatory review and is holding a public comment period until July 21. Newhouse encourages people interested in the project to speak out.

"If people can address potential concerns or read any of the documents and kind of weigh in on scientific perspectives, that's great, but also we really appreciate just enthusiasm, if there's just people who are excited about the idea of restoring chestnut trees,” he said.

Comments about the Darling 54 variety of the American chestnut tree can be submitted here.

If the project is approved by the USDA, it would still have to be reviewed by the EPA and FDA.



