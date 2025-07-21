© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Aisling Rawle's 'The Compound' follows characters on a semi-dystopian reality TV show

Published July 21, 2025 at 8:54 AM EDT
Random House

Aisling Rawle's The Compound explores reality television as a kind of dystopia. In the novel, a group of men and women live on a compound in the middle of a desert, where they participate in house competitions and vie for personal awards. In today's episode, Rawle joins NPR's Pien Huang for a conversation that touches on binge-watching Love Island as research, how the author came up with The Compound's rules and rewards, and how her characters perceive their own desirability.

