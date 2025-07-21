© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

INFICON researcher works to improve volcano analysis

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 21, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
Dr. Andres Diaz on Mount Etna with the ARAMMIS legged robot that is carrying the INFICON Transpector® MPH (quadrupole mass spectrometer)
1 of 4  — Diaz Mount Etna.jpg
Dr. Andres Diaz on Mount Etna with the ARAMMIS legged robot that is carrying the INFICON Transpector® MPH (quadrupole mass spectrometer)
INFICON / INFICON
Mount Etna eruption June 2, 2025
2 of 4  — Mt Etna erupts.png
Mount Etna eruption June 2, 2025
INFICON / INFICON
Dr. Andres Diaz conducting small drone gas and thermal mapping testing
3 of 4  — Diaz testing.jfif
Dr. Andres Diaz conducting small drone gas and thermal mapping testing
INFICON / INFICON
Dr. Andres Diaz holds the HAPSITE® Scout (a multi-gas sensing and sampling unit) on Mount Etna’s South Crater
4 of 4  — Andres Base Mt Etna.jfif
Dr. Andres Diaz holds the HAPSITE® Scout (a multi-gas sensing and sampling unit) on Mount Etna’s South Crater
INFICON / INFICON

Physicist Andres Diaz, Ph.D., first became interested in studying volcanoes when he was growing up in Costa Rica.

"My home, you are 20 miles as the crow flies from a volcano, so we open the windows, and we see a volcano," Diaz said.

He said he learned the importance of paying attention to volcanoes and respecting their power.

Now, as the research manager for emerging applications and new markets at INFICON in East Syracuse, Diaz is working to take the study of volcanoes to the next level.

He said historically, volcanologists would go to the field, collect samples, sometimes risking their lives, and bring them to a lab, which can take time and alter their data.

"I want to provide a different way to do things and collect the same data, and even better quality data,” he said. “Because the human factor is important, but also, you could get into a situation that you need to kind of walk away, it's not safe anymore."

Diaz is working on using technology to take measurements of a volcano in situ, or on site, in a way that is less risky for researchers and more accurate for tracking volcanic activity.

In June, INFICON partnered with research groups from several other countries to test the use of drones and robots at Mount Etna. And while they were there, the volcano erupted, something Diaz did not expect.

"To me, it was kind of a humbling experience. Here I am, and the volcanic ash decides to blow up, and say, 'I really don't care what you're planning for today. I'm here, and I'm dangerous, and you need to be aware of what we are doing,’" he said.

The teams were able to complete their research at Mount Etna, and Diaz hopes to analyze that data and work on continuing to make the equipment as strong as possible. He hopes to open multiple research sites at volcanoes around the world.

"If our knowledge and our capabilities to build systems and to monitor nature allow us to save lives, then we should do it," he said.
Tags
Regional Newsvolcanic eruptionvolcanoINFICON
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now