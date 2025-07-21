© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Remembering character actor Kenneth Colley, who died at 87

By Christopher Intagliata,
Matt OzugHosts
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT

We remember Kenneth Colley, the British character actor who died late last month. Colley was best known as Admiral Piett in the Star Wars movies.

Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Matt Ozug
