© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's nomination of Emil Bove to the federal bench exposes a rift

By Carrie Johnson,
Juana Summers
Published July 21, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

President Trump's nomination of Emil Bove to the federal bench exposes a rift in the conservative legal movement.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now