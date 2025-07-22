Edith Chapin to Depart NPR After Distinguished Tenure as Senior Vice President and Editor in Chief

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 22, 2025 – Today, NPR announced that Edith Chapin, who for 13 years has served in pivotal editorial leadership roles at NPR, will be stepping down from her role as Senior Vice President, Editor in Chief and acting Chief Content Officer later this year. Following a distinguished tenure marked by transformative journalism, editorial integrity, and public service, Chapin will leave the organization having built a strong foundation that will serve NPR and the NPR network for years to come.

Since joining NPR in 2012 and assuming the role of Executive Editor in 2015, Chapin has overseen some of the most consequential and ambitious coverage in the organization's history — from global conflicts and U.S. elections to the COVID-19 pandemic and a rapidly changing media landscape. Under her leadership, NPR's news division expanded its investigative reporting, deepened its international and national coverage, and maintained its steadfast commitment to fact-based, independent journalism.

"Edith Chapin is a leader in journalistic integrity, a champion for the newsroom, calm in the storm — and an indispensable partner during my first year at NPR," said President and CEO of NPR, Katherine Maher. "Edith laid the foundation for a stronger public radio, and set us on a solid path with her expert navigation. She has led with conviction, clarity, and compassion — always putting the public's interest first. Her impact on NPR's journalism and on the many people she mentored and supported over the years is immeasurable."

A veteran journalist, Chapin came to NPR after 25 years at CNN, where she helped shape coverage of major global events including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina. At NPR, she emphasized editorial rigor, diversity of perspective, and the importance of public trust. She also served as NPR's acting head of news during periods of transition, offering steady guidance and vision.

In a message to staff, Chapin wrote:

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve NPR's listeners and readers, and work alongside some of the most dedicated journalists in the world. I will leave deeply proud of what we've accomplished and confident in the strength and integrity of NPR's newsroom going forward."

NPR will begin a national search for new editorial leadership. In the interim, Chapin will remain head of newsroom operations.

