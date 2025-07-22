© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Jimmy Vielkind talks 'Big, Beautiful' and GOP state politics

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:21 PM EDT
New York Congressman Mike Lawler speaking at a town hall at Mahopac High School.
Summer is typically a slower time in New York state government. But this year, Governor Kathy Hochul has already gathered her cabinet in Albany to discuss the effects of the new federal domestic agenda package. The Democrat warns President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has set up a health care cliff in New York, among other impacts. Speaking with WAMC’s Andrew Waite, the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind says state officials are facing uncertainty.
New York Public News Network
Andrew Waite
