© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NYS Senate Native American relations committee joins calls for Haudenosaunee Olympic inclusion

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
Brett Bucktooth, a member of the Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse team and Syracuse University's 2004 national championship team, visit Times Square, New York, Monday, July 12, 2010. The 23 players on the Iroquois Indian lacrosse team cannot fly to England for what's considered the Olympics of the sport because the U.S. government won't allow them to re-enter the country on Iroquois nation passports. "This is a world championship. I am hoping there is a resolution to this problem quickly," said Bucktooth. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Bebeto Matthews
/
AP
Brett Bucktooth, a member of the Iroquois Nationals Lacrosse team and Syracuse University's 2004 national championship team, visit Times Square, New York, Monday, July 12, 2010. The 23 players on the Iroquois [Haudenosaunee] lacrosse team could not fly to England for what's considered the Olympics of the sport because the U.S. government wouldn't allow them to re-enter the country on Iroquois nation passports.

Republican members of the New York State Senate’s Subcommittee on State-Native American Relations are joining calls from other state and federal officials in support of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy’s inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The confederacy is made up of six nations — Oneida, Onondaga, Mohawk, Tuscarora, Seneca and Cayuga.

Lacrosse will take to the Olympic field for the first time since the 1908 games. The sport is a traditional and spiritual game for the Haudenosaunee that stretches back centuries.

"It’s only fitting Native American tribes are properly represented as an independent, sovereign nation as the sport returns to the Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years," said State Senator Rob Ortt, who co-authored the letter to the International Olympic Committee. "I fully support the Haudenosaunee Confederacy in representing Native American tribes on the world stage during the 2028 Olympic Games."

As the international lacrosse community has worked for years to get the sport back onto the world's biggest stage, players and officials for the Haudenosaunee have been advocating for their inclusion as well.

“Lacrosse is interwoven, and so it has great spiritual significance to our people and to the Creator,” LeRoy “Jock” Hill, a founder and board member of the Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse team, told BTPM NPR in 2018.

The Nationals have competed internationally in lacrosse since the 1980s, but passport and geopolitical issues have caused some high profile travel incidents.

Since the International Olympic Committee does not currently recognize the Haudenosaunee as its own nation, the IOC has yet to officially rule on their inclusion into the 2028 Olympic Games.

“We view ourselves as a nation, we’ve conducted ourselves as a nation,” said Hill. “We have international treaties and relationships with Canada and the United States. We’ve never abandoned that, and nor do we intend to.”
Tags
New York Public News Network
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now