Trump deflects questions about Epstein probe with accusations about Obama

Updated July 22, 2025 at 4:18 PM EDT

The Justice Department on Tuesday said it is in touch with an attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to try to arrange a meeting with her in the coming days. President Trump said he thought the development "sounds appropriate," though he also claimed to know nothing about it.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the plan on social media, saying that the department is seeking any information from Maxwell — who is serving time for sex trafficking — as part of its quest to uncover "all credible evidence" in the Epstein case.

Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, is facing a backlash from supporters who want more information released about the disgraced financier's crimes and his 2019 death by suicide in prison.

Trump has dismissed the uproar as a politically driven "witch hunt" distracting from his agenda. Asked about the newest development on Tuesday, he told reporters, "I don't really follow that too much."

His comments to reporters came while he was meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines on trade issues. After the meeting, Trump announced on social media that importers of goods from the Philippines will face a 19% tariff, while U.S. exports to the country will face no tariffs.

Trump spent most of his time in the Oval Office question-and-answer session railing against former President Barack Obama and other Democratic figures. Trump's spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard, recently published materials that she claims show that Obama officials "manufactured and politicized intelligence" about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"It's the most unbelievable thing I think I've ever read. So you ought to take a look at that and stop talking about nonsense," Trump told reporters — the "nonsense" referring to the Epstein controversy.

Trump said it was "time to go after people" in connection to his allegations about the 2016 election.

Obama's office issued a rare response, calling Trump's statements "outrageous" and noting that conclusions about Russian interference in the 2016 election had been widely accepted. "These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction," Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush said in the statement.

Republicans in Congress have also been grappling with the Epstein issue. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced Tuesday that the House would finish work a day early, canceling votes scheduled for later in the week.

That means members will leave town for an annual August recess without a fresh confrontation over Epstein. The schedule change was announced after repeated clashes among Republicans about the files, including a deadlock in the powerful House Rules Committee over an effort by Democrats to force additional votes on the Epstein matter.

NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales contributed to this report.

