Hearing scheduled for Thursday on Micron project

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published July 23, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs
Micron Technology
Micron Technology's rendering of the Clay megafabs

On Thursday, central New Yorkers will have their say about the Micron Draft Environmental Impact Statement, or DEIS, during a series of public hearings.

The DEIS details all potential environmental, public health, and socioeconomic impacts of Micron’s plans to spend $100 billion on a mega complex of computer chip plants in a Syracuse suburb.

Onondaga County is holding an opportunity to accept in-person comments on the document, during three three-hour sessions at Liverpool High School, starting at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Those comments will be considered along with all others offered during a 45-day public comment period, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

"We're going to take the comments, we're going to review them," he said. "We're going to make sure we didn't miss anything, right? Did somebody think of something that we did not? (It) took us a while, so I don't think that's going to be the case. And then we're going to respond to those, so we get the final EIS."

That final document is expected to be approved in October, in advance of a November groundbreaking. McMahon notes there will be other hearings conducted by other agencies regarding specific permits that need to be approved for the project to move forward.
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
