Micron public hearing draws concerned community members

Community members are speaking out about Micron’s planned $100 billion investment in central New York.

Dozens of people shared their thoughts during a series of public hearings at Liverpool High School on Thursday about the potential chip-making complex in the Town of Clay.

Retired environmental and chemical engineer Paul Doody lives in Baldwinsville, and said after reviewing the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, he still has a number of questions for the company, including which chemicals it will use and how much.

"I'm very disappointed in this public review process,” Doody said. “They're jamming it down the public's throat here for a 45-day review. We've asked for more, many, many thousands of people have asked for more time, and they're not going to give it to us."

Former environmental planner Peter Caplan said he’d like to learn more about whether more solar power can be used and how the community will handle growth.

"It's going to have a huge impact in the region, and so the question is, is everybody pulling in the same direction? Are we all working towards accommodating this growth?" Caplan said.

Elizabeth Bridges lives in the Moyers Corners area. She said she worries about traffic and questions why Micron picked the former White Pine site in Clay.

"Business-wise, yes, because there's a highway, there's rail, there's water, but it's just going to disrupt a lot of stuff," Bridges said.

County officials said the goal is to break ground on the Micron project in November.

