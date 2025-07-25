© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Micron public hearing draws concerned community members

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:56 AM EDT
Micron held a series of public hearings at Liverpool High School
Jessica Cain
/
WRVO
Micron held a series of public hearings at Liverpool High School Thursday.

Community members are speaking out about Micron’s planned $100 billion investment in central New York.

Dozens of people shared their thoughts during a series of public hearings at Liverpool High School on Thursday about the potential chip-making complex in the Town of Clay.

Retired environmental and chemical engineer Paul Doody lives in Baldwinsville, and said after reviewing the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, he still has a number of questions for the company, including which chemicals it will use and how much.

"I'm very disappointed in this public review process,” Doody said. “They're jamming it down the public's throat here for a 45-day review. We've asked for more, many, many thousands of people have asked for more time, and they're not going to give it to us."

Former environmental planner Peter Caplan said he’d like to learn more about whether more solar power can be used and how the community will handle growth.

"It's going to have a huge impact in the region, and so the question is, is everybody pulling in the same direction? Are we all working towards accommodating this growth?" Caplan said.

Elizabeth Bridges lives in the Moyers Corners area. She said she worries about traffic and questions why Micron picked the former White Pine site in Clay.

"Business-wise, yes, because there's a highway, there's rail, there's water, but it's just going to disrupt a lot of stuff," Bridges said.

County officials said the goal is to break ground on the Micron project in November.
Tags
Regional NewsMicronDEISpublic hearing
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now